The Minnesota Timberwolves are moving on to the Western Conference Finals after taking down the Golden State Wariors in Game 5 on Wednesday night. As the six-seed in the West, Minnesota wasn't expected to make it this far, but it is now just one series win away from going to the NBA Finals. The Timberwolves were dominant in this series against the Warriors, and they finished off the series with a 121-110 win. A couple of Minnesota Vikings players were in attendance for the huge victory.

Big night in Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/LAYzb6m1yT — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

Wide receiver Justin Jefferson is the star of the Vikings as he is one of the best in the game. His big season last year helped the Vikings finish with a 14-3 record. Quarterback JJ McCarthy was selected with the 10th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but he was unfortunately injured for all of last season. He is expected to be the starter for Minnesota this year, so those two should make for a scary duo.

McCarthy and Jefferson helped create a great home-court advantage for the Timberwolves on Wednesday night in Game 5. Minnesota was in control from start to finish.

The Warriors took a 3-2 lead early in Game 5, but after that, they didn't lead again. Minnesota started to pull away in the second quarter as it went up by 15 points at halftime, and the lead was extended to 20 in the third quarter.

Golden State did make things a little bit interesting in the fourth quarter when the lead was cut to nine, but that was as close as it got. The Timberwolves tightened up in the final minutes and cruised to a comfortable win.

After the Warriors took Game 1 of this series on the road, they were in terrific shape to win the series. However, Stephen Curry went down with an injury in that game, and he was unable to play for the rest of the series. That obviously made a massive difference as Minnesota dominated the next four games and easily won the series in five games.

Now, the Timberwolves are moving on to the Western Conference Finals, and they will play either the Denver Nuggets or the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thunder are currently up 3-2 in that series with a chance to advance with a win in Game 6 on Thursday night.