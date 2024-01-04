Killers of the Flower Moon will hit Apple TV+ in just over a week, the streaming service announced.

For those waiting to watch the 206-minute-long Killers of the Flower Moon at home will be able to soon. Apple TV+ has slated the film for a streaming release date very soon.

206 minutes from your couch

Apple TV+ announced on January 4 that Killers of the Flower Moon will be available to stream in just over a week on January 12.

The film chronicles the conflict in the Osage Nation upon the discovery of oil. DiCaprio and De Niro star in the film as Ernest Burkhart and William King Hale, respectively, with Lily Gladstone playing Mollie Burkhart. Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, John Lithgow, and Brendan Fraser also star in the film.

Killers of the Flower Moon marked the sixth collaboration between Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio. Their relationship began with Gangs of New York and has continued for decades. The film also marked the tenth collaboration between Scorsese and Robert De Niro.

To Apple TV+'s credit, they waited it out a long time. Killers of the Flower Moon premiered at the Cannes Film Festival back in May. It was then released theatrically in October and hit VOD in December.

This isn't the first Martin Scorsese joint to be distributed by a streaming service. His last feature film, The Irishman, was distributed by Netflix. Similarly, the film got a theatrical release. However, The Irishman didn't get nearly the elongated run that his latest film got. It was released in theaters on November 1, 2019, and Netflix on November 27, 2019.

Killers of the Flower Moon will be released on January 12 on Apple TV+.