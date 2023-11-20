Steven Spielberg recently praised Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon during a recent Q+A at the DGA Theatre in Los Angeles.

“This is your masterpiece, Marty”

The two spoke at the DGA Theatre in Los Angeles for a Q+A. Spielberg showered Killers of the Flower Moon with praise (via The Hollywood Reporter). “For me, this is just an exceptional experience, watching your film. You know how I feel about al of your films, but this one stands out in a way for me that's so impactful,” he said. “It's an epic journey, but it's not a Hollywood epic, for me; it's a humanitarian epic.”

Spielberg concluded their conversation by saying, “You are the master of our medium, and this is your masterpiece, Marty.”

Killers of the Flower Moon is Martin Scorsese's latest spic. The film chronicles the conflict in the Osage Nation in the 1920s upon the discovery of oil. Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, two of Scorsese's frequent collaborators, star in the film with Lily Gladstone.

Steven Spielberg is an icon in his own right. He has directed numerous classics including Jaws, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, and The Color Purple.

Like Scorsese, Spielberg has explored historical films. He directed Schindler's List and Saving Private Ryan. Spielberg also directed sci-fi and adventure films such as the Indiana Jones trilogy, Minority Report, A.I. Artificial Intelligence, and Ready Player One. Some of his recent credits include a new adaptation of West Side Story, which put Rachel Zegler on the map, and the semi-autobiographical The Fabelmans.