Kim Kardashian revealed that there are many nights where she cried herself to sleep over parenting. In a podcast interview, Kim candidly talked about the struggle of raising four kids, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West, largely alone.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian share four kids together (in girl, boy order): North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4. Kim takes on the responsibility as the main care provider, so maybe Ye doesn’t feel the same pressure or stress of raising a herd of children. “So, like, when you’re in it, I mean, especially when they’re babies and you’re feeding, there’s madness going on. It’s like full madness,” she continues. “It’s the best chaos though.”

The craziness takes a toll on her, Kim admitted, per People. For example, she shared the madness of balancing four kids: “I always have to do one of my daughter’s hair, and it has to be perfect and it has to be a certain way, and then this one needs me to put his shoes on and they all need you … It’s like full crazy madness, cooking, running around. Like, it’s wild.”

Kim shared that although it’s rewarding, it builds up. “There are nights I cry myself to sleep. Like, holy s***, this f***ing tornado in my house. Like, what just happened?”

Jay Shetty, the host of the podcast, asked what was life like before and after the kids. Kim replied, “Everyone says the days are long and the years are short, and that couldn’t be like a more true statement.”