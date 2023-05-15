As friends do, it appears that Kim Kardashian has turned to Tom Brady for home-buying advice as it’s being reported that the pop culture icon is shopping for some new real estate in the same neighborhood as the former NFL quarterback.

Page Six broke the story that Kardashian reportedly asked Brady for home-buying advice and is looking for something in his very exclusive Bahamian neighborhood. She got the advice before making a trip to the Bahamas to look at Baker’s Bay Golf & Ocean Club — the exclusive community that Brady is a part of.

A source with knowledge of the situation told Page Six, “Kim really likes Tom. She phoned him and asked him for his advice on Baker’s Bay,” though they added that there’s “no romance” between the two.

Kim Kardashian has been single since her breakup with Pete Davidson. Kardashian has been booked and busy as usual, though, as she preps for a huge role in the upcoming season of American Horror Story. She will also once again lend her voice in the upcoming PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie — reprising the role of Delores.

Tom Brady, on the other hand, went through a very public divorce with Gisele Bündchen last year, so naturally, anytime he’s spotted with or talking with any woman, rumors spark. Since retiring from football, Brady has been dipping his toe into various ventures including potentially being a partner of the Las Vegas Raiders, and acting in 80 for Brady — a film about four women who go on a cross-country road trip to watch him play in Super Bowl LI.