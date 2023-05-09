Tristan Thompson is back in the news after the Lakers’ big win on Monday night. Certainly not for anything he did on the court, where he was busy keeping the bench nice and toasty all night — but for the pic Kim Kardashian posted of him on Snapchat after the game.

In the pic, which Kardashian posted Monday night but removed on Tuesday, Thompson is smiling broadly into camera in his warm up jersey — or, as Thompson could more fittingly call it, his all-game jersey (since he didn’t play at all, in case that point wasn’t clear yet). Regardless, above the pic Kim excitedly posted the caption “YESSSSS GOOOOO LAKERS.”

Since the Lakers’ win had absolutely nothing to do Tristan Thompson, and everything to do with Lonnie Walker IV — who spends his free time working tirelessly in the gym to get ready for moments like this instead of hanging out with Kardashians — the pic fueled the requisite speculation that Thompson must be back in the Kardashian family’s good graces. Which fueled the requisite speculation that he’s back with Khloe Kardashian.

As you might recall if your brain has the capacity for inane, mindless reality show-based factoids, Thompson had a dramatic falling out with the Kardashians after multiple instances of infidelity during his relationship with Khloe, including fathering a child with Maralee Nichols. But Thompson and Khloe continue to co-parent their son and daughter together. Now it seems Thompson is back in the fold enough to be worthy of a pic in Kardashian’s photo library. Whether that means Tristan Thompson is back in a romantic relationship with Khloe Kardashian, or Kim just has a weird fetish for taking pictures of benchwarmers with absolute zero impact on the game whatsoever remains to be seen (Did I mention Tristan didn’t play in this one?)