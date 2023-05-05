Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian and basketball player Tristan Thompson have finally revealed the name of their 10-month-old son. The on-again, off-again couple named their baby boy Tatum Robert, after much deliberation, The Sun reports first. Khloe had previously revealed that, like her first-born daughter True, she had decided to give her son a name starting with the letter T. However, she had played coy about announcing the child’s full name to the public until now.

“There was talk about whether it should be Tatum Robert or should it be Robert Tatum,” said a source close to the family. “Some in the family were leaning more towards Robert because it honors her dad and her brother, Rob Kardashian. Kris, in particular, was keen for the baby to be called Robert and was steering Khloe towards that.”

However, Khloe Kardashian ultimately settled on the name Tatum Robert, which is in keeping with the names of Tristan and True, both of which also start with the letter T. “Khloe wanted a name that was kind of unusual but not too out there and also keeping with the T theme,” added the source.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Khloe and Tristan Thompson, who share both baby Tatum and daughter True, five, had kept their son’s name under wraps since his birth last July. The couple had been in the news for their on-again, off-again relationship and Tristan’s previous infidelity, which resulted in the birth of his son Theo with another woman. Despite the subsequent paternity scandal and split, Khloe and Tristan went on to have Tatum.

With the name finally revealed, fans of the Kardashian clan can now add Tatum Robert to the list of unique names given to the family’s offspring. The family has previously given their children names like North, Psalm, and Stormi, among others.