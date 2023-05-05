A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

There weren’t too many things to be happy about for Los Angeles Lakers fans on Thursday night after they were completely blown out by the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of their NBA Playoffs first-round series. The Warriors responded perfectly after LeBron James and Co. took Game 1, and the defending champs have now tied the series at one game apiece.

There’s a bit of silver lining here for the Lakers, particularly on the Tristan Thompson front. That is, of course, if your name is Khloe Kardashian, who happens to be the mother of Thompson’s two kids. This is after the one-time NBA champ finally made his Lakers debut on Thursday night:

Tristan Thompson made his Lakers debut after 371 days away from the court 😲 5 points 2-of-4 FG

4 rebounds 12 minutes

2 assists pic.twitter.com/v7iiyKaU9Y — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 5, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

As the above tweet indicates, it has been more than a year since we last saw Tristan Thompson on the court. The veteran big man finally got his chance in garbage time against the Warriors as the Lakers suffered a brutal 127-120 loss in Game 2.

This has to put a smile on Khloe Kardashian’s face. I’m no longer sure if they’re still officially together right now, but they do have a 10-month-old son, who incidentally, they just revealed is named Tatum Robert. The boy is the younger brother of True Thompson, the couple’s first child, who is now five years old.

Unless there are more blowouts in this series — fans are definitely hoping that there aren’t — it’s not likely that we see Thompson in action for the Lakers. He’s currently one of the last players on the roster, and Thursday’s cameo is probably going to be an uncommon occurrence.