Early on Monday morning, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit tweeted introducing their newest swimsuit cover model. “As if being a Grammy-Award winning artist and history maker wasn’t enough, Kim Petras is now adding SI Swimsuit COVER model to her list of accomplishments.”

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit reached out to the singer because of her impressive accomplishments. Kim Petras made history this year as the first trans woman to win a Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her track Unholy with Sam Smith. SI Swim said she’s “a true change-maker who uses her platform to uplift and inspire the LGBTQ+ community.”

Petras opened up about her experience, “I was so excited when I got the call to be in Sports Illustrated. It’s very iconic, and a lot of very iconic people have done it before, so [it was a] big dream come true for me.”

She continued, sharing her experience as a trans woman, “I think what you do is the most important thing, not what your gender is. No matter what your gender or sexuality or any of that stuff is, it’s about what you make of life and it’s about what’s inside of you and all of that, so I hope that can be inspiring to people.”

Earlier this spring, Petras was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles for her cover model role. She was photographed in a number of swimsuits, including a pink one piece, a blue cutout one, a fuller coverage black one, and a flower shaped two piece. But the one that landed her on the cover was a beaded tan two piece.