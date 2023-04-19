Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is now the sole member of a modern day NBA club that no one would want to be part of.

After the NBA announced Green’s suspension for Game 3 of their playoffs series against the Sacramento Kings, the Warriors vet has now become the only player in the last 10 seasons to be suspended multiple time in the playoffs, per ESPN Stats a& Info. To recall back in the 2016 NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Green was also forced to sit out Game 5 after he accumulated four flagrant points that warranted an automatic suspension.

For what it’s worth, Green’s latest suspension was a result of his reputation. Normally, the Flagrant 2 foul that he was hit with as a result of stomping Domantas Sabonis on the chest in Game 2 wouldn’t have led to such punishment. The league has rules in place for flagrant points. However, in a statement, the league noted that that “the suspension was based in part on Green’s history of unsportsmanlike acts.”

NBA fans were split when it comes to their thoughts on Draymond Green’s suspension. While many believe it’s warranted, some said Green should have been just fined instead. After all, Sabonis had a role over what happened since he grabbed Green’s ankle. Even Damian Lillard couldn’t believe the league’s decision.

Whether the Warriors will appeal the decision or not remains to be seen. Game 3 against the Kings is slated for Thursday, so the team still has time to possibly reverse the decision. Nonetheless, it certainly looks unlikely that they will able to change the mind of the league should they appeal it.

Hopefully, though, Green would be able to accomplish his emotions moving forward. After all, he should have already learned his lesson years ago and how his absence could affect the team.