Published November 26, 2022

By Enzo Flojo · 4 min read

The Sacramento Kings are on a bit of a roll in November, winning nine of their 12 games as of this writing. They were able to beat teams like the Cavs, Warriors, Nets, and even the Grizzlies. As such, they now sit in 2nd place in the Pacific Division and 5th place overall in the Western Conference. Of course, looking ahead, the Kings have to decide if they want to keep playing for the postseason or if they want to tank for a high draft pick in 2023. If they do want to try and see how far they can go this season, then for sure they have to make a deal before the trade deadline. Here we will look at how the Sacramento Kings’ most realistic trade target after the first month of the 2022-23 season

Right now, the Kings are one of the best offensive teams in the NBA. They lead the entire league in scoring (120.0 points per game) and field goal shooting (49.6 percent). They are also top-4 in assists (28.1 assists per game) and top-5 in three-pointers made (14.1 per game).

Having said that, there are points of improvement the Kings need to address. Right now, they are dead last in rim protection (2.9 blocks per game) and are fifth-worst in total rebounds (41.0 rebounds per game). Domantas Sabonis and Keegan Murray are also both playing out of position as the team’s starting center and power forward respectively. So far, they have been able to tread water with this kind of setup, but moving forward they’ll need stronger rim protection and rebounding.

Here we will look at how the Kings’ most realistic trade target after the first month of the 2022-23 season.

Bol Bol of the Orlando Magic

At 7’2 with a wingspan of 7’8, the Orlando Magic’s Bol Bol can potentially plug the Kings’ big donut hole in the middle. He has the numbers for it, too. So far this season, the Sudanese big man has surprised a lot of people. He has started 13 games for the Magic after appearing in only 14 total games last season. He has also been a double-double threat in practically every game. The 23-year-old is currently averaging 13.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game. He is also offensively adept, shooting 60.1 percent from the floor, including (gasp!) 42.4 percent from beyond the arc.

On paper, he would appear to be a more-than-decent fit for the Kings’ style of play and the gaps they currently need to fill. He can clearly rebound and block shots. With his percentages, he can also help sustain the Kings’ high-octane offense.

Bol also carries a very friendly contract. He is set to earn $2.2 million this year and another $2.2 million next season (non-guaranteed, fully guaranteed on June 30 next year). He will become an unrestricted free agent after that. The only wrinkle here is that Bol cannot be part of any trade until December 15 of this year. That’s not too far off, though, and is well before the February 9, 2023 trade deadline.

Right now, given all these elements, if the Kings do want someone like Bol, they’ll need to trade someone who doesn’t have too big of a contract. Both Harrison Barnes and Richaun Holmes are interesting propositions the Kings can include in any deal. Of course, Holmes has the more affordable contract. Thus, it makes sense to have Holmes in a potential deal for Bol Bol. In that scenario, however, the Magic would have to add a second player. That could be someone like Franz Wagner.

Okay, now on the part of the Kings, why trade Holmes?

However, since the team traded for Domantas Sabonis last season and after they drafted Keegan Murray fourth overall in the 2022 NBA draft, Holmes’ position has been dramatically diminished. In fact, he has participated in only nine games with no starts. He is currently averaging 12 minutes, 4.1 points, and 2.7 rebounds per game.

Keep in mind that last season, Holmes signed a four-year, $46.5 million contract with Sacramento. That was mostly because of his defense and ability to score within the paint. Any club in need of a high-energy big man will surely benefit from having Holmes. Defensively, he can also clog the paint. He can potentially swat some shots, too. He may come at a bit of a high asking price, but the potential for impact is right there.

Holmes can potentially be a solid backup for Wendell Carter Jr. and Mo Bamba. He can definitely help shore up the Magic’s frontcourt. Remember that from 2019 up until early 2022, Holmes was solid for the Kings. He was a reliable offensive operator and rebounder for the squad before the entry of Sabonis and Murray. A move to Orlando would be beneficial for him and both teams concerned.