Published November 12, 2022

By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

The emergence of Bol Bol has been one of the top storylines for the Orlando Magic this season. Despite continuing to dwell among the league’s bottom feeders, the Magic potentially have a future building block in Bol as he appears to finally be healthy. Opportunity and fit go a long way towards being a productive NBA player and Bol seems to have seized control of that with the Magic.

One area in particular where Bol has left his mark is on the defensive end. According to the Twitter page StatMuse, Bol has been one of the NBA’s elite shot blockers this season.

Players have taken 96 shots vs Bol Bol this season. He has blocked 25 of them (26%). pic.twitter.com/I2CgMdLJWp — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 11, 2022

On the season, Bol is averaging 2.08 blocked shots per game. That’s a career-high for him. It places him fifth in league in blocked shots behind Brook Lopez, Ivica Zubac, Mitchell Robinson and Nic Claxton.

He isn’t just a rim protector, some of his blocks come from being able to stay in front of the ball-handler and forcing them into a difficult shot as he does to Luka Doncic in the clip below.

Impressive switch defense from Bol Bol against Luka Doncic Stays square vs. size-up Isn't displaced by bump on drive Contests & blocks shot pic.twitter.com/AXwyu7Ib5r — Jackson Lloyd (@JacksonLloydNBA) November 9, 2022

In addition to his blocked shots, he is averaging 11.3 points per game and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 67.5 percent from the field and 43.8 percent from three-point range. He’s played in all 13 games for the Magic this season and started eight of them. In comparison, he played in a total of 53 games over the past three seasons as he dealt with inconsistent playing time as well as injuries.

He re-signed with the Magic this off-season after arriving last season in a trade with the Boston Celtics.