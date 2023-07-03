The Sacramento Kings did what they needed to do in 2023 NBA free agency. They brought everybody back and are entering the summer as one of the top teams in the Western Conference, and they locked in Domantas Sabonis for the next half-decade. The Kings also brought back Trey Lyles and Harrison Barnes, which is good news all around.

With the Summer League approaching, the Kings also have a roster full of talented players, and there should be some familiar names. For starters, Keegan Murray and Kessler Edwards are on the roster, although it remains to be seen how much either of them plays. Alex O'Connell and Jordan Ford from the G League Stockton Kings are there as well.

The California Classic Summer League begins on July 3, and the Kings will be there. The Las Vegas Summer League kicks off on July 7 and ends on July 17.

However, there are quite a few appealing names and some names that haven't garnered much traction from many fans. Nonetheless, let's examine some of the must-watch prospects for the Kings as they prepare for Summer League.

Souley Boum – Xavier

If you're a college basketball fan, then you have heard Souley Boum's name quite a few times. He began his career at San Francisco, then transferred to UTEP for three seasons, and finished his career with Xavier. In his final collegiate campaign, he started in every game he played for the Musketeers, averaging 16.4 PPG with 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists, including a 40 percent clip from three-point land.

Souley Boum also a big night for Xavier with 33 points, 7 assists. Efficient in practically every offensive area this year: 1.0 PPP PnR, shooting 42% pullups, 47% off the catch (46% off screens), 42% 3PT, 136 ASTSs/61 TOs. Already 24 but still a well-rounded combo, mature game. pic.twitter.com/Z0vvBM2iyD — Jonathan Wasserman (@NBADraftWass) March 2, 2023

Boum went undrafted but is getting a chance with the Kings Summer League team, and he brings a lot of tools to the table. The age is a concern, and he turned 24 in January. However, the Kings could use another guard on the roster, and if Boum performs well, he should at least get some consideration for the G League team.

Jalen Slawson – Furman

The Kings selected Jalen Slawson with the 54th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Slawson's name was a bit lesser known, but Furman's massive and stunning upset victory over Virginia in the NCAA Tournament helped out a bit. Slawson finished his final year of college ball averaging 15.6 PPG with 7.1 rebounds and a little more than three assists per game, so he is a well-rounded player that brings a lot to the table.

Slawson also finished the year shooting 39 percent from three, and his explosiveness and eye-popping dunks were certainly a fun highlight reel during his days at Furman.

54. Jalen Slawson – Sacramento Kings – Furman 15.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK

55.6 FG%, 39.4 3PT%, 77.5 FT% pic.twitter.com/I4n1Q99cjo — Aram Cannuscio (@AC__Hoops) June 23, 2023

The Kings signed Slawson to a two-way contract, and the versatility forward should see a lot of run during Summer League.

Keon Ellis – Stockton Kings

Keon Ellis went undrafted out of Alabama a year ago but landed on the Kings G League roster. That turned out to be the right decision, and he averaged 16.8 PPG in just over 30 minutes per game in 23 games played in Stockton. Ellis shot 44 percent from three, and the Kings rewarded him with a two-way contract of his own.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This was easily the best stretch Keon Ellis had last night for Stockton. Six points (two dunks) and a steal in 30 seconds. pic.twitter.com/YQu8jcro1a — Brenden Nunes (@BrendenNunesNBA) March 3, 2023

Ellis played in 16 games with the Kings this past season, although he played sparingly. Still, if Ellis continues to improve his game, it will be hard for the Kings not to bring him up to Sacramento this season.

Mike Daum – Derthona Basket (Italy)

Mike Daum is perhaps the biggest unknown of them all on the Kings roster. Well, unless you're a college basketball fan. Daum made himself known at South Dakota State but then went undrafted and ended up playing overseas. In the past few seasons he played in Italy for Derthona Basket, but the Kings sent him a Summer League invite.

Daum also made noise last summer in The Basketball Tournament (TBT) with a 31-point, 9-rebound performance.

So great to see Mike Daum Again. This is a Walk-off 3 to cap off a 31 point performance with 9 Boards pic.twitter.com/HsfXIS2UDs — FIBA Buzzer Beaters & Game Winners (@NCAABuzzerBters) July 19, 2022

Daum stands t 6-foot-9 and is on the older side (he turns 28 in October), but it should be fun to see how well he does in the Summer League. The Jackrabbits legend gets another crack at an NBA gig.

Neemias Queta – Stockton Kings

Neemias Queta is an interesting name that is suiting up for the Kings in the Summer League. The Kings selected Queta in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft after a stellar career at Utah State. However, after two years with the organization, he has played a total of 20 games with the NBA team in limited minutes. In the G League, however, Queta has been dominant. This past season, he averaged 7.7 PPG with 8.7 rebounds and a pair of blocks in Stockton and was named G League All Defense, a G League All-Star, and finished second in the MVP voting.

Against the Lakers in December, Queta had 10 points and 3 rebounds on a perfect 5-5 from the field in just over 10 minutes.

Neemias Queta attempted five shots Wednesday and made all of them. It was just his third NBA game this season, but he’s an imposing rim-protector, and, as such, makes a lot of sense as the Kings’ backup five, depending on the matchup. pic.twitter.com/Z44C39vX7v — Brett Usher (@UsherNBA) December 22, 2022

However, the Kings can only give Queta one more two-way contract, and they have yet to do so entering the Summer League. Queta is absolutely a name to keep an eye on, and if he doesn't end up staying with the Kings, he should be one of the more polarizing names on the market this summer, especially with the talent he brings to the table.

Honorable Mention:

Colby Jones, Xavier: The other 2023 draft pick for the Kings is well-known at this point. He is also from Xavier and played with Boum, averaging 15 PPG with 5.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists. He was taken just outside of the first round, so expect him to see a lot of run during the Summer League, although the Kings certainly know what they are getting from him already.

Keegan Murray and Kessler Edwards: Neither one of these players has anything to prove. They are cores of the future in Sacramento, but they should still see a little run in the Summer League.