The Sacramento Kings won their first playoff game since 2006 over the Golden State Warriors after an exciting 48-34 season. The Kings are hoping for an even better performance in 2023.

The team's offseason plan for De'Aaron Fox, Damontas Sabonis and others was revealed. Star guard Malik Monk had a mouthful to say about making Sacramento his home.

New uniforms are expected to add a different dynamic to the team's outlook for the upcoming season. On Wednesday, beat writer Andrew Lind for SportsLogosNet shared the Kings' new ‘Association and Icon' uniforms that have drawn strong takes from the NBA Twitter fanbase.

Confirming my report from May, the Sacramento Kings have unveiled new Association and Icon uniforms for the 2023-24 season: https://t.co/BEoXneRc1P pic.twitter.com/44Dxr3y9AD — Andrew Lind (@AndrewMLind) July 3, 2023

The team also unveiled a ‘Light the Beam' inspired design.

Additionally, here's an exclusive first look at the Kings' Statement uniforms, which will be unveiled on July 5. They pull inspiration from Sacramento's 1994-97 alternate uniforms and the "Light the Beam" rally cry: pic.twitter.com/EaqY594pQN — Andrew Lind (@AndrewMLind) July 3, 2023

“These look amazing. Some of y’all have horrendous taste. These will (look) great on the actual fabric,” one fan said in response to a handful of negative comments. ‘This is fire,” another fan said.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I think it will be cool to see on the court. It will look like two different kerseys depending on the way the player is facing. I like what they did with the lettering, too,” another fan said.

“Kings don’t miss on their jersey choices,” another added.

“No. Look like a G League team,” still another fan said.

The Kings also released a short video with Sabonis and Fox that had over 368,000 views on Monday.

TRADITION REINVENTED 💫 Introducing the 2023-24 Icon and Association Edition Uniforms 🔥 Honoring the past while crafting new traditions that embrace a thrilling new era of Sacramento Kings basketball 👑 More Info 💻 https://t.co/zq156DO0wS pic.twitter.com/Sk9XDjhVYD — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) July 3, 2023

As the NBA's most recent season fades into obscurity, Summer League play has begun. The Kings' best offseason move so far surprised many fans considering it was a trade instead of a draft pick.

The team's 2023 Summer League roster includes Keegan Murray, Jalen Slawson and other notable names as Sacramento prepares for what fans hope will be an even better season this fall.