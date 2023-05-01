Brett Siegel joined ClutchPoints as a credentialed NBA insider and reporter in May 2023 after previously covering the NBA for Fastbreak on FanNation and NBA Analysis Network, as well as working with Louisville Basketball. From playing to coaching to covering the game as a media member, Brett has been involved with the game of basketball from many different perspectives. Breaking the news of various free agent signings, yearly NBA Draft news and other key stories around the league, Brett is always on the phone, getting the latest news and rumors around the NBA. Be sure to follow him on Twitter @BrettSiegelNBA.

The 2022-23 NBA season proved to be a huge success for the Sacramento Kings even though they lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs, and Malik Monk played a huge role in the organization’s success.

Although no team or player wants to lose early on in the postseason, the Kings are very grateful for this experience, as they know this is only the beginning of something special. During the team’s end-of-season press conferences on Monday, Monk spoke to the media about his time in Sacramento and what the future holds for him.

“I would love to have the same guys here because we’re all like brothers,” Monk told reporters, via James Ham of ESPN.

As far as Sacramento being his NBA home now, Monk was very quick and very brief with his answer: “1000%, yeah.”

In his first season with the Kings, Monk played in a total of 77 games, the most he has ever played in a single season. He managed to average 13.5 points and 3.9 assists per game while shooting 44.8 percent from the floor and 35.9 percent from three-point range.

Facing off against the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors in the first-round of the playoffs this year, Monk averaged 19.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game serving as his team’s sixth man.

Monk signed a two-year, $19.4 million deal with the Kings this past offseason and is under contract through the entirety of the 2023-24 season before he is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

However, Malik Monk seems to be extremely pleased playing for the Kings, which is why the organization will likely ink the 25-year-old guard to a new contract in the near future.