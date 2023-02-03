There’s a level of camaraderie among today’s stars — both the established and up-and-coming — that gives the league a familial or fraternal atmosphere. So, when Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards speaks in defense of Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox, the initial surprise is instantly replaced by understanding.

Asked about the league’s selection for the 2023 All-Star reserves, Edwards was candid, saying that he didn’t expect to get in. However, he was surprised that Fox wasn’t named as a reserve.

“I knew I wasn’t going to get in,” Edwards tells The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski.

“I was more surprised De’Aaron Fox didn’t get in.”

The conversation inspires images of Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic admitting that he was surprised that Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid wasn’t named as an All-Star starter.

In the case of Embiid, it did seem abhorrent. The Sixers superstar is a legitimate MVP candidate with averages of 33.5 points, 10.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.7 blocks per game. Furthermore, Embiid is leading the league in scoring for the second straight season.

In the case of Fox, his being left off the list of All-Star reserves is simply confusing.

The former fifth overall pick did cool off a bit this winter after a hot start to the season. Nonetheless, he’s averaging 24.3 points and 6.1 assists per game for a team that’s third in their conference, while leading the league in clutch points per game.

Perhaps there was a limit on the number of players that can be selected in the backcourt. Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder) deserving of their spots, as were starters Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) and Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks).

Still, there’s sour taste in Sacramento with Fox being excluded from the list.