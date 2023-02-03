Anthony Edwards was one of the most notable All-Star Game snubs. However, the Minnesota Timberwolves’ star doesn’t mind that he wasn’t added to the All-Star team, per Jon Krawczynski.

“Just talked to Anthony Edwards. He’s unbothered by the snub. ‘As long as we make the playoffs, that’s all I care about,'” Edwards said, via Krawczynski on Twitter.

Anthony Edwards later revealed a player who he was even more surprised didn’t make the team, per Krawczynski as well.

“I didn’t even watch it. I knew I wasn’t going to get in. I was more surprised De’Aaron Fox didn’t get in,” he said.

Edwards has emerged as a crucial piece to the puzzle for Minnesota. He’s averaging 25 points per game on 46 percent field goal and 37 percent three-point shooting. Additionally, Edwards is averaging 6 rebounds and just under 5 assists per contest for the Timberwolves.

Meanwhile, Minnesota has endured an overall mediocre campaign. They are currently two games above .500 but have struggled to find consistency this season. It should be noted that injuries have plagued their performance. But this is still a team with legitimate postseason aspirations. And although he may not be an All-Star, Anthony Edwards is performing at a high level for Minnesota.

Edwards’ teammate Karl-Anthony Towns couldn’t believe that he was snubbed from the game.

“This gotta be a joke,” KAT wrote on Twitter.

In the end, Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves will be content as long as they make the postseason. Edwards will look to continue playing well with the second half of the season right around the corner.