The Sacramento Kings would not have been a top-three team in the Western Conference standings this deep into the 2022-23 NBA season without the excellence of point guard De’Aaron Fox. However, the fantastic campaign Fox is having was just not enough for him to make it to the final roster of players for the upcoming 2023 NBA All-Star Game.

De’Aaron Fox’s All-Star snub did not sit well with a lot of Kings fans. Even Fox’s teammate, Trey Lyles was livid over the fact that the guard is not going to be part of the event.

“They Robbed Fox! Disgraceful!,” Lyles tweeted Thursday night.

Together with Domantas Sabonis, De’Aaron Fox is a major reason for the Kings’ surprising resurgence in the West. As of Thursday, the Kings are third in the conference’s standings with a 29-21 record and have won seven of their last 10 games.

On the season, Fox is averaging 24.3 points per game on 50.6 percent shooting from the field to go with 6.1 assists and 4.3 rebounds per outing. Fox’s accuracy from behind the arc can still be improved, as he’s knocking down just 33.3 percent of his outside shots, but nearly everything else in his game says he is an All-Star caliber player who definitely should have been voted in.

Instead, the Kings will just have one representative in the All-Star Game in Sabonis. The other West guards who made it are Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers, and Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies.

The 2023 NBA All-Star Game will be held on Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City.