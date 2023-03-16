Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

For much of the second half of their Wednesday night matchup, the Sacramento Kings and Chicago Bulls engaged in a high-octane offensive slugfest. In particular, De’Aaron Fox and DeMar DeRozan attempted to will their respective teams to victory with incredible fourth-quarter efforts befitting of a performance ending in a win. However, only one can come out on top – and Fox made sure he was the one on the winning side of things after a wild sequence to end the game.

With 41 seconds left in the contest, it seemed like the Kings were going to cruise to victory following a Fox midrange pull-up. But DeRozan had other ideas. Down by four with 12 seconds to go, the Bulls star pulled up for three – not his strongest suit – right in Harrison Barnes’ grill. Much to Kings fans’ chagrin, DeRozan hit an incredible and-one triple, nailing his freebie to tie the game at 114.

However, that only set up De’Aaron Fox’s heroics. Fox, who hit three triples to that point, took on Ayo Dosunmu in isolation. With Patrick Williams late to help, Fox pulled up from deep right over Dosunmu’s outstretched arms. 117-114 — ballgame.

DE’AARON FOX GAME WINNING THREE 😱 pic.twitter.com/ezHS2kGWLa — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 16, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It’s quite unclear why the Bulls left De’Aaron Fox with so much space and time to get off a shot; everyone in the building knew that the ball was going to his hands anyway. Perhaps the Kings’ spacing was just that good. Nonetheless, Fox showed why he should be the frontrunner to win the inaugural NBA Clutch Player of the Year award with yet another cold-blooded showing.

In particular, the Kings star point guard scored 15 points in the fourth quarter, turning his game up a notch during winning time. His ability to step up when it matters most has been an incredible development for, perhaps, the league’s most exciting team. As a result, the Kings will now finish with a winning percentage of .500 or better — their first such season since the 2005-2006 campaign.

While Fox, understandably, will be grabbing the headlines, one can’t help but admire DeMar DeRozan’s fourth quarter performance. The Bulls star scored 16 points in the fourth as he matched Fox with one big shot after another. But on this night, it’s the Kings star who will be raking in all the acclaim.