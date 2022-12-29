By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

The Sacramento Kings faced a bit of uncertainty in recent days after Domantas Sabonis suffered a fractured thumb. Sabonis missed the Kings’ Tuesday night loss vs. the Denver Nuggets, with De’Aaron Fox simply being unable to lead Sacramento to a victory without his All-Star teammate. However, Sabonis quickly returned to action on Wednesday, and in the process, his presence unlocked an incredible scoring feat for the Kings.

The Kings were able to mount a fourth-quarter rally against the Nuggets in the second night of a back-to-back behind Domantas Sabonis, De’Aaron Fox, and Malik Monk’s monster scoring nights. The trio proceeded to score 30-plus points each, with Monk, who scored the game-winning free throw, leading the way with 33 points. Sabonis and Fox weren’t too far behind as they scored 31 points apiece.

In doing so, they became the first trio of teammates in the history of the Kings’ franchise stay in Sacramento to score 30+ points in the same game, per Sean Cunningham of Fox40 News. Overall, they are only the second trio to achieve the feat in franchise history. Back in January 1979, when the franchise was still based in Kansas City, the trio of Otis Birdsong, Phil Ford and Scott Wedman also had similar concurrent monster scoring efforts.

At the end of the day, all Domantas Sabonis, De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk would care about is getting the victory, which improves them to 18-15 on the season. The three combined to score 31 of the Kings’ 33 fourth quarter points that allowed them to overcome yet another MVP-esque effort from Nikola Jokic.

Nonetheless, the Kings will have to get more consistent production from other players to bolster their chances at snapping their record playoff drought. It’s not fair to expect the three to put up such numbers every night. But at least for one night, the Kings’ trio showed that they can compete with the best when everything is clicking.