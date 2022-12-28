By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The Sacramento Kings are opening eyes across the NBA this season, currently sitting in a play-in spot with a 17-15 record. After losing to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, they’re back at it against Nikola Jokic and Co. Wednesday in the tail end of a back-to-back at home. But, there is one question many Kings fans will have ahead of the matchup: Is Domantas Sabonis playing tonight?

Is Domantas Sabonis Playing vs Nuggets

The Lithuanian big man, who has been a key piece of Sacramento’s success early on, recently broke his thumb. While he did miss Tuesday’s contest, he’s listed as questionable here, per the league’s official injury report. It feels very unlikely he actually plays given the ailment, but it’s also slightly surprising he isn’t just deemed out.

Domantas Sabonis last played on December 23rd in a loss to the Washington Wizards, registering 20 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists. The injury is actually on his non-shooting hand, therefore Sabonis is trying to play through the pain if possible. On the season, he’s averaging 17.9 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 6.7 assists. The 26-year-old leads the Association in boards per night.

Needless to say, the Kings are feeling his absence. Alex Len started in place of Sabonis on Tuesday but was atrocious. Richaun Holmes and Trey Lyles will likely see a lot more minutes in the frontcourt if Sabonis continues to be sidelined.

So to answer the question, is Domantas Sabonis playing vs. Nuggets? Perhaps he could, but the Kings will probably be cautious with their star big man for the time being.