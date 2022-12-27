By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Sacramento Kings big man Domantas Sabonis has apparently suffered a fractured ligament in his right thumb, making him questionable for Tuesday’s game against the Denver Nuggets.

Despite his rather concerning injury, though, it is still quite the positive development for the Kings since it’s not an issue that automatically shuts down Sabonis. The fact that he will even attempt to play suggests that the health setback is not as significant as initially feared.

For those unaware, Sabonis sustained the injury during their clash with the Washington Wizards before Christmas eve. While guarding Bradley Beal and touching his back, the Kings center suddenly wiggled his hand in pain before trying to nurse it.

The Kings noted that he suffered a concerning right hand injury, though the team refrained from announcing anything definite until they conducted more tests on the issue.

Here is the play where Domantas Sabonis suffered a right hand injury… Very difficult to tell exactly what happened. pic.twitter.com/rbzaJkpgzW — Brenden Nunes (@BrendenNunesNBA) December 24, 2022

Now, it seems that Domantas Sabonis’ fractured ligament won’t be a long-term issue and that he won’t miss several games even if he decides to sit out. Of course it could affect his production on both the offensive and defensive end should he opt to play, but his presence is still a massive boost for a Sacramento team that is really playing well this 2022-23.

Sabonis is averaging 17.9 points, 12.4 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game this season. He has been a huge reason why the Kings were able to tally a 17-14 record and stay within the Top 6 in the Western Conference through 31 games.