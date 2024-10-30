De’Aaron Fox made franchise history in the Sacramto Kings’ matchup against the Utah Jazz while helping his team improve to 2-2 in a 113-96 victory on Monday. Fox finished with 19 points, six assists, five rebounds, and one steal, the 671st of his career, putting him in second place over Hall of Fame guard Mitch Richmond for most steals in Kings history. After reaching the 10,000-point plateau, he continues to climb up various all-time lists for the only franchise the eight-year guard’s ever played for.

The Kings recognized Fox’s accomplishment and posted a highlight of the steal that bumped him up the list on their X, formerly Twitter, account.

“With his 671st career steal tonight, Fox moves to the 2nd most steals in the Sacramento era,” the caption read.

Expand Tweet

The Kings held the Jazz to 14 third-quarter points en route to their first 15+ point win, the second blowout victory of the young 2024-25 regular season. Domantas Sabonis finished with a game-high 28 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists. DeMar DeRozan added 20 points, eight assists, and four rebounds, and Jordan Clarkson’s 21 points led the Jazz.

De’Aaron Fox reaches 10,000+ points in Kings' win vs. Blazers

De’Aaron Fox became the fifth player in Kings’ franchise history to eclipse 10,000 career points. After scoring 24 points in Sacramento’s 111-98 win against the Portland Trail Blazers, he joined the likes of Hall of Famer Oscar Robinson, Jack Twyman, Tiny Archibald, and Mitch Richmond.

In the Kings’ franchise history, Fox cracked top-5 all-time in scoring. It’s an impressive feat for the eighth-year guard. With 10,026 points, he’s trailing Archibald (10,894) by less than 1,000 points.

After the win, Fox talked about playing with desperation. After the Kings’ 0-2 start to the regular season, he wanted to avoid starting the season on a 0-3 skid, per the Athletic’s Sam Amick.

“We had to play desperate,” Fox said. “You don’t want to start a season 0-3, (and) obviously with two of them being at home [it was important]. So we couldn’t let a younger team come in and outwork us.

“They’re on a back-to-back, but we have one tomorrow, and you never want that to be an excuse. If the ball doesn’t go in, then the ball doesn’t go in. But being outworked is something that you can’t just come in and let somebody do.”

Averaging 21.5 points, 7.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.5 steals, Fox is off to having another productive campaign and remains the No. 1 option on offense ahead of Sabonis and DeRozan, who the Kings acquired during the offseason.