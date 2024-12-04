There are several NBA players that people know who will complain about a foul call no matter the situation. De'Aaron Fox was recently on the Run it Back show with Lou Williams and Chandler Parsons, and they talked about a few of those players, such as Luka Doncic.

Fox was shown a video of Doncic fouling him, and they talked about his reaction following the call. Williams then asked Fox if Doncic was the biggest complainer in the league.

“Would you say that Luka is the biggest complainer out of everybody,” Williams asked.

“Luka is up there. Draymond will clothesline you and then look at the ref like, ‘What'd I do,'” Fox said. “A lot of guys have it. Sometimes it's warranted. Reffing is god awful at times, so I'm never the one to be like they shouldn't get it because a lot of times they should.”

Expand Tweet

Green has a history of just not having rough foul calls, but also getting technicals for arguing those calls. So far this year it hasn't been bad, but there are still a lot of games left in the season.

De'Aaron Fox talks about adversity early in season

The Kings are currently 10-12 and 12th in the Western Conference, and their play so far this season hasn't been up to the standards that they've set for themselves.

After their NBA Cup game against the Portland Trail Blazers, head coach Mike Brown called out the team for their lack of focus. De'Aaron Fox was asked about Brown's comments, and he agreed with what he was saying.

“I mean… we need that, at the end of the day,” Fox said. “Obviously, you want your players- you want it to be a player-driven locker room, and things like that, but you need your coach to be able to hold guys accountable.

“And whenever he's on me, you know, I take the coaching, I keep going. And if he's able to, you know, coach me hard – he's able to coach all the other guys hard. That's kind of where we are right now and being able to hit adversity early in the season could be good for us.”

The Kings went out and got DeMar DeRozan in the offseason, but things have been pretty much the same for them offensively before they got him. Some of their players, such as Kevin Huerter, are having offensive struggles, while sometimes it looks to be their defense at times. It would be big if they could get a string of wins, especially in a loaded Western Conference.