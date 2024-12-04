The Sacramento Kings are finally back to winning ways, as they managed to overcome the up-and-coming Houston Rockets team in an emotional affair to take a 120-111 victory at home. De'Aaron Fox got the ball rolling for the Kings in the first half after he stood up to Dillon Brooks after the Rockets wing appeared to flop, and Fox was among seven Kings players to finish with double-digits in scoring, tallying 22 points, seven rebounds, and six assists.

But Fox, most importantly, showed why fans have given him the moniker “Swipa”. The Kings guard is one of the most adept at creating havoc for his team defensively due to his ability to be a terror in the passing lanes, and on Tuesday night, he recorded three steals. In so doing, Fox managed to join an exclusive club in franchise history that houses just two other players.

According to Sean Cunningham of FOX40, Fox joined Doug Christie and Sam Lacey as the only three players in Kings history to record 700 steals and only the second one to do so since the franchise moved to Sacramento in 1985.

Fox entered the night in need of just one more steal to join the Kings' exclusive 700-steal club, and he wasted no time in accomplishing the feat after taking Jalen Green's lunch early with just 1:35 having elapsed in the game.

But Fox did more than just steal the ball from the Rockets on Tuesday night. He also seemed to steal the mojo that Houston has been playing with for the past few weeks. Many have stood up to Brooks in the past, but Fox and the Kings seemed to grab the momentum in the aftermath of the confrontation between the two.

This win could be catalyst for Kings' turnaround

Entering the night with a disappointing 9-12 record, it was going to be difficult for the Kings to come up against one of the most confident teams in the association in the Rockets. Thus, for De'Aaron Fox to set the tone was a major deal, and the Kings' offense hummed all night long against the team that ranks second in points allowed per 100 possessions — even making 15 straight shots at one point to pull away.

For an offense-first team, the Kings haven't quite reached the heights they were at when they won the division during the 2022-23 season. But perhaps this could be a catalyst of their turnaround, especially when all their core players were clicking on Tuesday night.