The NBA season continues and we have a tilt between the Sacramento Kings and the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night. It is time to continue our NBA odds series with a Kings-Jazz prediction and pick.

The Sacramento Kings (1-2) will clash with the Utah Jazz (0-3) on Tuesday at Delta Center, both teams seeking their first win of the season. The Kings, known for their fast-paced offense, will rely heavily on De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, and DeMar DeRozan to drive their scoring. Despite a rocky start, their offensive firepower can overwhelm the Jazz if they find their rhythm early.

On the other hand, the Jazz are looking to bounce back after three tough losses. Lauri Markkanen’s ability to stretch the floor and Jordan Clarkson’s scoring off the bench will be crucial for Utah. The matchup promises to be competitive, as both teams aim to establish their identity early in the season. Expect a high-scoring affair with plenty of three-point attempts, as both squads look to ignite their offenses and secure a much-needed victory.

Here are the Kings-Jazz NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Sacramento Kings: -6 (-106)

Moneyline: -250

Utah Jazz: +6 (-114)

Moneyline: +205

Over: 234.5 (-110)

Under: 234.5 (-110)

How To Watch Kings vs Jazz

Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports California, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Kings Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Sacramento Kings are looking to secure a win come Tuesday night against the Utah Jazz at the Delta Center, despite their 1-2 start. The dynamic trio of De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, and DeMar DeRozan provides the Kings with a multifaceted offensive attack that the Jazz will struggle to contain. Fox’s lightning-quick speed and improved three-point shooting will put immense pressure on Utah’s perimeter defense, while Sabonis’s versatility in the post and as a facilitator will create mismatches against the Jazz frontcourt. DeRozan’s mid-range mastery and veteran leadership add another layer to Sacramento’s offensive arsenal, making them a formidable threat even on the road.

The Jazz, winless at 0-3, have shown vulnerabilities on both ends of the floor, particularly struggling with their shooting efficiency against the Warriors. The Kings’ offensive firepower, which toppled the Trail Blazers in a 111-98 win, should overwhelm Utah’s defense. Sacramento’s improved depth, featuring players like Malik Monk coming off the bench, gives them an edge in sustaining pressure throughout the game. With both teams on the second night of a back-to-back, the Kings’ superior talent and motivation to avoid a 1-3 start will likely propel them to victory. Expect Sacramento to exploit Utah’s defensive weaknesses and secure a much-needed win on the road.

Why the Jazz Could Cover the Spread/Win

Despite their 0-3 start, the Utah Jazz are poised to secure their first win of the season against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night at Delta Center. The Jazz’s home-court advantage, coupled with their motivation to bounce back from early losses, sets the stage for a competitive performance. Lauri Markkanen’s versatility and scoring prowess will be crucial in stretching the Kings’ defense, while Jordan Clarkson’s ability to create offense off the bench adds an important dynamic to Utah’s attack. The Jazz’s frontcourt, featuring Walker Kessler’s rim protection and John Collins’ athleticism, could pose significant challenges for the Kings’ interior game.

The Kings at 1-2 are facing the challenges of integrating DeMar DeRozan into their lineup while maintaining their offensive identity. This adjustment period, combined with the fatigue of playing on the second night of a back-to-back, could work in Utah’s favor. The Jazz’s young core, including Keyonte George and Ochai Agbaji, has shown flashes of potential and could provide the energy needed to outpace Sacramento. If Utah can capitalize on their home crowd’s energy and exploit the Kings’ defensive vulnerabilities, particularly in transition, they stand a strong chance of securing their first victory of the season in a closely contested matchup.

Final Kings-Jazz Prediction & Pick

Despite the Kings’ 1-2 start, they appear to have the edge in this matchup against the Jazz. Sacramento’s offensive firepower, led by De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, should overwhelm Utah’s defense, which has struggled in their first two games. The Kings’ narrow loss to the Lakers shows they’re close to finding their rhythm. While Utah has home-court advantage, their young roster may struggle to contain Sacramento’s experienced lineup. The Jazz’s 0-3 start and defensive vulnerabilities suggest they’ll have difficulty keeping pace. Given the Kings’ motivation to secure their first win and their superior talent, expect Sacramento to not only win but cover the 6-point spread.

Final Kings-Jazz Prediction & Pick: Sacramento Kings -6 (-106), Over 234.5 (-110)