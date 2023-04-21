Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

The Sacramento Kings dropped the chance to put the Golden State Warriors on the ropes in Game 3. Although the Warriors were finally back home, Draymond Green was suspended for the game. They still came out and convincingly beat the Kings in a wire-to-wire, 114-97 win.

The Kings still lead the series 2-1 but now have to respond from getting hit back on the road. Kings head coach Mike Brown came away with one major takeaway from the loss: the Warriors played with more urgency and intensity. In particular, he pointed to how they took advantage of Sacramento’s turnovers and crashed the glass.

“We have to come out with more physicality and pace in our next game.” 🎙 Mike Brown offers his assessment of the team’s Game 3 performance.@kpgreatersac | #FeelTheRoar pic.twitter.com/9ueQGsSeHv — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) April 21, 2023

“As champions, Golden State did exactly what they were supposed to do and came home and they upped the level of physicality,” Brown said after the Kings’ loss. “They were the more physical team tonight on both ends of the floor. It resulted in 22 points off our turnovers and 24 points off their offensive rebounds. We couldn’t do anything with [Kevon Looney] tonight. Even Donte. Donte DiVincenzo rebounding from the perimeter, he was really, really good for them.”

Looney recorded 20 rebounds, nine of which came on the offensive end. Although Sabonis had 16 total boards of his own, the Warriors generating extra chances proved to be a key to victory. Stephen Curry’s big night (36 points, six triples, six rebounds, three assists, two steals) was super important as well.

De’Aaron Fox agrees with his coach. The star guard said that the Warriors outworked them and that the Kings have to get back to recording stops and pushing the ball up in transition, according to Brenden Nunes of the Kings Herald.

“I think they were just the more physical team both offensively and defensively and I think the turnovers and offensive rebounds showed it,” Fox said.

The Kings’ high-flying offense was shot down by the Warriors due to their physicality. Sacramento shot poorly from the field and wasn’t able to make up for it in other areas. Although the Kings still have the chance to close out the Warriors on their home court in Game 5, they have to come out with newfound intensity in Game 4 — especially because Green and Golden State will.