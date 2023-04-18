Despite the fact that the Sacramento Kings haven’t played a lick of postseason action since 2006, they’re currently producing as if they’ve been here before. Following Monday’s Game 2 win, De’Aaron Fox and company find themselves holding a 2-0 series advantage over the defending champions, the Golden State Warriors.

While there are many factors that led to their latest triumph, during a post-game media session Fox deemed that the altercation between Draymond Green and Domantas Sabonis was the moment in which Sacramento realized they needed to put their foot on the gas to lock down the game’s outcome in their favor.

“I mean I think that brought us together. [Harrison Barnes] brought us, we huddled up and we were like ‘we have to win this game,’ especially [because] everybody thought he’d be ejected so when that happens usually that team kind of comes together and goes on a run but we were able to negate that and I think we finished the game extremely well in those last few minutes,” De’Aaron Fox said.

From that moment on, the Kings were able to outpace the Warriors 23-19 and, in turn, would ultimately hold onto the lead with a final score reading 114-106.

De’Aaron Fox once again paved the way to victory with another astounding all-around performance. In just shy of 36 minutes, the sixth-year veteran finished with an impressive stat line of 24 points, 9 assists, 5 rebounds, 4 steals, and 1 block.

For the series as a whole, he’s boasting averages of 31.0 points, 7.0 assists, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.5 steals while shooting 46.0% from the field.