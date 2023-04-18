Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

Since 2015, Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors have been unstoppable forces in the playoffs, specifically when healthy. Even with their backs against the wall, the Warriors seemingly have always found a way to overcome adversity. But for the first time in Curry’s 14-year career, he’s staring at a playoff deficit he has never experienced in his entire life.

Following the Warriors’ dispiriting 114-106 defeat to the Kings in Game 2 of their first round matchup in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, Curry now finds himself down 0-2 in a series for the first time in his career, per ClutchPoints Twitter.

It’s a testament to how well the Warriors have performed for much of Stephen Curry’s playoff career that he has never experienced the displeasure of being down 0-2 in the playoffs. Even in 2013 and 2014, when the Warriors weren’t yet the dynastic team they would become under the tutelage of head coach Steve Kerr, the Warriors managed to split the first two games in each of their three playoff series during those years.

Of course, an 0-2 deficit isn’t the end of the world, especially for a Warriors team that still has its experienced, championship-winning core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green intact.

In recent playoff memory, the 2021 Milwaukee Bucks and 2021 Los Angeles Clippers were two teams that overcame multiple 0-2 series holes en route to a deep playoff run, with the former even winning the championship that year.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It’s not even a death sentence for this Warriors team, especially when they’re going back to play in the friendly confines of Chase Center, the place where they won 33 of their 44 games this past regular season.

Even then, this is not the first time that a Stephen Curry-led Warriors team has faced a playoff series deficit. Back in 2015, the Warriors went down 2-1 against the Memphis Grizzlies. In 2016, they went down 3-1 against the Oklahoma City Thunder. In 2018, the Houston Rockets pushed them to the brink of elimination with a 3-2 series lead. And then most recently in 2022, the Celtics took a 2-1 series lead heading into a pivotal Game 4 at TD Garden.

But Curry has always willed the Warriors to victory in those situations. Curry had the best playoff game of his career in Game 4 against the Celtics, preventing the Dubs from going 3-1 down en route to winning three straight games for the NBA championship.

It may not be looking promising for the Warriors, but there’s still hope for this experienced Warriors side, even with the Kings currently on a roll.