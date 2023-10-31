The Sacramento Kings, off to a strong start to the 2023-24 season as an encore to their remarkable 2022-23 campaign, will have to weather major adversity early on in the season after their star point guard, De'Aaron Fox, suffered an ankle injury during their Sunday night win over the Los Angeles Lakers. The shame is that Fox twisted his ankle while in the middle of a 37-point night against the Lakers, and, despite missing just 44 seconds of game time in the immediate aftermath of the injury, he'll now be needing to miss a bit of time for recovery.

In fact, it's now official that the Kings won't be having the services of Fox when they take on the Golden State Warriors on the road on Wednesday night, per Mark Medina of Sportskeeda. However, there is still no definitive timeline for when Swipa could make his return from injury, although it stands to reason that the Kings will be erring on the side of caution given how early it is in the season.

The impact of De'Aaron Fox's absence should need no elaborate explanation; after all, the Kings star finished last year as the inaugural winner of the NBA Clutch Player of the Year, and he also earned a selection to the All-NBA Third Team. He is the team's go-to-guy in the clutch, winning them many games with his cold-blooded fourth quarter stylings.

In Fox's absence, the Kings are expected to rely on Davion Mitchell at the point guard position, with Malik Monk getting extended burn as the team's co-pilot at the point of attack along with Domantas Sabonis.