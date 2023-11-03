Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox recently provided an optimistic update on how his ankle injury is progressing.

Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox appears to be nearing a return after suffering an ankle injury in a recent game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Fox missed the Kings' last game against the Golden State Warriors; however, he recently provided an optimistic update on the injury that will have Sacramento fans hopeful for the future.

Fox recently described the pain in the area as being around a four out of ten, stating that he likes the progress being made and that “I feel like I'm almost there, I feel like I'm close,” per Sean Cunningham of Fox40.

The Kings were without De'Aaron Fox in their recent game, which they lost to the Warriors on the road. The Kings put up an admirable effort without the services of their star point guard, going back and forth all game with the team that beat them in last year's playoffs. However, a late Klay Thompson jumper did Sacramento in, handing the team its second loss of the season, both of which occurred against Golden State.

Of course, this was just the fourth game of the season, and Sacramento currently sits at an even 2-2 on the campaign. The Kings are currently looking to build off of what was an upstart season in 2022-23, making the playoffs for the first time in well over a decade and securing the third seed in the Western Conference playoff picture.

Sacramento will next take the floor against the Houston Rockets on the road on November 4, and it's unclear whether Fox will be in the lineup for that contest.