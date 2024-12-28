Jaden Ivey completed a four-point play to shock the Sacramento Kings as the Detroit Pistons secured a 114-113 victory. The Kings had led by as many as 19 points and held a 10-point advantage with 3:37 remaining. However, with 3.1 seconds left, De’Aaron Fox fouled Ivey on a three-point attempt, allowing him to sink the improbable shot and the ensuing free throw. Fox’s last-second half-court attempt fell short.

De'Aaron Fox owning of the Sacramento Kings loss to the Detroit Pistons

Keegan Murray shared that De’Aaron Fox addressed the team before practice, taking accountability for his mistake during last night’s game. Murray praised Fox for his growth as a leader.

DeMar DeRozan echoed similar sentiments, highlighting how the group has come together to discuss and learn from their errors.

Fox delivered an impressive second half, scoring effortlessly, while Trey Lyles contributed 20 points and 8 rebounds off the bench. The bench collectively added 38 points, giving the Kings a strong appearance.

The Kings saw their momentum unravel in the final moments as Malik Beasley scored nine points in two minutes to bring the Pistons back, followed by Jaden Ivey’s crucial four-point and-1 play.

Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 33 points, while Malik Beasley added 22 off the bench, including six 3-pointers.

The Kings, playing without Domantas Sabonis (illness), held a 68-53 lead at halftime after shooting 54% in the first half.

Fox led Sacramento with 26 points, and Trey Lyles contributed 20 off the bench. Lyles scored 15 points in the first half, including 13 unanswered in the second quarter to ignite a 17-4 run, helping the Kings build a 16-point lead.

A very underwhelming season for the Kings

The loss dropped Sacramento to 13-18 on the season, marking their second one-point defeat in five games and their third overall this season.

Sacramento holds a 3-11 record in games decided by five points or fewer, continuing to struggle with closing out games—a skill that was expected to be a strength this season.

Following the loss, head coach Mike Brown expressed strong criticism of his team, explaining that the strategy for the final possession was to commit a floor foul if possible.

Firing Mike Brown

Adding to the turmoil, reports suggest Sacramento is parting ways with Brown, less than two years after he was named NBA Coach of the Year.

The Kings have lost five consecutive games and carry a 13-18 record into Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. They also hold an unexpected 6-12 record at home this season.

The unexpected decision to dismiss Brown comes just five months after he signed a multiyear extension, reportedly a three-year, $30 million deal.

Doug Christie is set to step in as interim head coach. A 15-year NBA veteran and former Sacramento player for five seasons, Christie has been an assistant coach with the team since the 2021-22 season.

Brown concludes his tenure with the Kings holding a .549 win percentage, the fourth-highest in franchise history for a head coach.