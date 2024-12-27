The Sacramento Kings extended their losing streak to five games on Thursday night, suffering a heartbreaking 114-113 loss to the Detroit Pistons. The defeat dropped Sacramento to 13-18 on the season, highlighting ongoing struggles in clutch situations.

The game’s pivotal moment came in the final seconds when Kings star De’Aaron Fox fouled Jaden Ivey on a three-point attempt, leading to a four-point play that gave Detroit the lead with 3.1 seconds remaining. Reflecting on the decisive play, Fox was candid about his thoughts.

“It doesn't really matter. It's not going to make anybody feel better so…” Fox said.

Fox, who finished the night with 26 points, six rebounds, four assists, and two blocks, kept his postgame remarks brief in a video shared by ABC10’s Matt George.

“We knew this was a game that was winnable,” Fox said. “We give ourselves a chance to win going into the fourth quarter – we didn’t do a good job.”

De'Aaron Fox highlights late game struggles in recent losses

The Kings led by as many as 19 points but collapsed in the fourth quarter, allowing the Pistons to score 37 points in the final frame. Ivey, who delivered the game-winning play, finished with 19 points, six rebounds, and three assists. Sacramento’s inability to close out games has been a recurring issue, with the team now leading the league with 13 clutch losses this season.

Speaking on the Kings’ inability to execute in late-game situations, Fox provided a candid assessment.

“We just gotta be able to finish games better – know where the shots are coming from and we have to be able to get stops,” Fox said.

The Kings’ struggles were magnified in the fourth quarter, where Fox acknowledged the team fell apart.

“I think everything that could’ve gone wrong in the fourth quarter did. Like I said, we gave ourselves a chance going into the fourth, and we just didn’t do a good job of it.”

Kings seek to bounce-back against Lakers after heartbreaker vs. Pistons

Sacramento now turns its attention to a challenging matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers (17-13) on Saturday. The Kings have faced the Lakers three times this season, losing all three contests, including back-to-back defeats at home last weekend.

When asked how the Kings could prepare for their next game, Fox offered a blunt response.

“Just try to be ready to play,” he said.

The Kings’ recent struggles have amplified the pressure on the team. Despite a roster led by Fox and Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento’s inability to close games continues to hinder their season. With the trade deadline approaching, speculation about potential roster changes has grown as the Kings look for answers to turn their season around.