Sacramento Kings star point guard De'Aaron Fox did not have his finest moment on Tuesday against the Pistons.

De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings have enjoyed a relatively strong start to the 2023-24 NBA season. The Kings currently sit with a solid record of 21-14, and Fox has continued to establish himself as one of the most exciting players to watch in the league, currently averaging over 28 points per game on the season.

However, recently, Fox did not have his finest moment with an embarrassing blunder on the road against the Detroit Pistons. The play occurred late in the first half with the Kings (surprisingly) trailing by a score of 65-62 to the lowly Pistons. Kings guard Kevin Huerter ended up with the ball off of a Detroit turnover and quickly found Fox sprinting down the court for what should have been an easy dunk.

However, as Fox went up toward the basket, he lost the ball midflight, resulting in what is sure to be an entry on Inside the NBA‘s hit segment, Shaqtin' a Fool.

Blunder aside, it has still been a mightily impressive season for De'Aaron Fox. After leading the Kings to the playoffs for the first time in well over a decade last season, Fox has appeared to step his game up even further this year, improving his averages across the board and guiding the Kings to one of the best records in the Western Conference.

While many pundits may still see Sacramento as being a piece or two away from legitimate NBA title contention, it seems that with Fox leading the charge, anything is possible for the Kings.