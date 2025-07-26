The Los Angeles Dodgers are known for bold deadline moves, but when it comes to adding a dominant reliever like Emmanuel Clase or Jhoan Duran, even they might be blinking at the price tag.

According to multiple reports, including ESPN’s Jeff Passan and USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, trade talks between the Dodgers and Guardians for Clase have cooled significantly — if they were ever hot to begin with. Cleveland reportedly has no intention of dealing the 27-year-old closer, who remains under team control through 2028 on a wildly team-friendly deal.

“The Cleveland Guardians are telling teams they plan to keep closer Emmanuel Clase,” Nightengale reported, adding that Clase’s affordable contract and long-term control are key reasons behind the decision.

Clase has quietly put together another stellar season, logging a 2.86 ERA with 44 strikeouts and 21 saves across 44 innings. While he’s not on pace to match his 40-save seasons from previous years, his consistency and dominance in high-leverage spots make him one of the most valuable bullpen assets in baseball.

What will the Dodgers' plans be at the deadline?

The Dodgers have been actively “scouring the market,” as Nightengale put it, in hopes of reinforcing a bullpen that’s been up and down throughout the year. While they’ve reportedly checked in on Clase, and also on the Minnesota Twins' duo of Jhoan Duran and Griffin Jax, both scenarios seem far-fetched due to high asking prices.

Passan reports that the Twins are seeking “at least two top-100-caliber prospects” for Duran or Jax — a cost that has all but scared off most potential suitors. Given Duran and Jax are under team control through 2027 and have been among the best late-inning arms in baseball, Minnesota is well within its right to set the bar high.

The price point comparison? Passan notes that when All-Star closer Tanner Scott was traded last season as a rental, it took four prospects — including a top-50 talent — to get the deal done. If that’s the bar for a rental, it’s no surprise the Twins want a haul for controllable assets like Duran or Jax.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Phillies are facing a more urgent bullpen crisis with Jose Alvarado suspended for the postseason following a failed drug test. Passan listed Clase as the “best fit” for Philly, citing the organization’s deep farm system and aggressive front office led by Dave Dombrowski. However, even with top prospects like Mick Abel and Justin Crawford in the mix, there’s skepticism the Phillies would mortgage too much of their future — especially with Clase reportedly off the table.

For now, it appears both the Dodgers and Phillies may pivot to more affordable bullpen options. While the idea of Clase or Duran in Dodger blue was tantalizing, the odds are looking long — unless one of those front offices decides to empty the vault.