The Sacramento Kings’ playoff aspirations this year took a significant blow after De’Aaron Fox suffered a brutal injury in his shooting hand. The All-Star point guard has now been tagged as questionable for Game 4 of their NBA Playoffs first-round matchup against the Golden State Warriors after being diagnosed with a fractured index finger in his left hand. At this point, Kings fans can’t help but get worried about the status of their star point guard the rest of the way.

Perhaps Fox can get some inspiration from none other than the late, great Kobe Bryant? In 2010, the Black Mamba suffered an eerily similar injury in his shooting hand, but Kobe still ended up leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a championship that season (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter). Could De’Aaron Fox follow in his footsteps?

Back in 2010, Kobe Bryant broke his index finger on his shooting hand, forcing him to change his form. Kobe played through the injury & led the Lakers to a ring 🐐 Could we see De’Aaron Fox do something similar vs. the Warriors? 🤔 (via @kobehighlight)pic.twitter.com/CP8osMdoe6 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 25, 2023

Kobe Byrant is a different breed, though. This isn’t a knock on De’Aaron Fox or his durability. However, there’s just no one like Kobe. Remember when the Lakers icon still chose to shoot a couple of free throws after suffering what turned out to be a season-ending and career-changing torn Achilles?

At this point, Kings fans probably aren’t thinking about the title just yet. They have a gargantuan task in front of them in trying to take down Stephen Curry and the defending champs, and it goes without saying that they will need Fox to be available in this series.

It is also worth noting, however, that Kobe’s Lakers could potentially face off against Fox and the Kings in the second round, so you can be sure that LA fans are keeping one eye on the Warriors-Kings series as well.