Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

The Sacramento Kings look to be in major trouble heading into Game 5 of their first-round series with the Golden State Warriors. Superstar guard De’Aaron Fox, who just erupted for 38 points in Game 4 Sunday in the Bay Area, appeared to suffer an index finger injury and is doubtful to play Wednesday. Via Shams Charania:

“Sacramento Kings star De’Aaron Fox has suffered a fractured index finger in his left shooting hand, sources tell The Athletic & Stadium. Fox is expected to be listed doubtful to play in Game 5 vs. Warriors.”

This is a crushing blow for Mike Brown’s squad, especially with the series tied 2-2 and Fox the clear difference-maker for Sacramento. Finger injuries are very tricky and difficult to play through, but you’d have to imagine the All-Star will be doing everything imaginable to be back out there for Game 6 if he does sit Wednesday.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Fox is truly announcing himself to the league in his first very playoffs, averaging 31.5 points, seven assists, and six rebounds in four games. He hit numerous clutch shots Sunday and even tied the game up late with a massive triple. The Dubs haven’t really been able to stop his shot-making and superior athleticism when he gets downhill.

If the 25-year-old is unavailable in Game 5, Malik Monk will likely get the start, which isn’t a bad option. He’s played very well in the postseason as well, putting up 17.5 points per night. The Kings will need that and more from him if his good buddy and former college teammate is watching from the bench.