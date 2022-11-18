Published November 18, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The moment De’Aaron Fox decided to join Klutch Sports, you just knew that rumors about a looming move to the Los Angeles Lakers were going to pop up. After all, the young Kings star just signed for superagent Rich Paul, who as we all know, is one of LeBron James’ real-life BFFs.

As it turns out, however, this move doesn’t change anything in terms of Fox’s future with the Kings. According to NBA insider Marc J. Spears, Fox himself revealed just how loyal he is to Sacramento:

”He’s not asking out,” Spears said on a recent episode of Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective podcast (h/t Jordan White of SB Nation). I think people were nervous about that, but De’Aaron doesn’t want to leave. He’s kind of in the Dame mold. Like he wants to do something special there. Because I asked him, ‘why haven’t you asked out?’ And he was like ‘I don’t want to be handed something. I want to build something here.’”

This isn’t exactly what Lakers fans want to hear, who themselves might have gotten a bit excited about the prospect of Fox becoming LA’s new starting point guard. Then again, they probably also knew that this was a stretch and that Fox joining Klutch Sports had zero impact on his loyalty to the Kings.

Sacramento fans, on the other hand, are going to love every bit of this. The fact that Fox is now being mentioned in the same breath as Damian Lillard is some undeniably high praise in terms of his unwavering loyalty to the franchise.

De’Aaron Fox is having quite a season thus far, averaging 24.6 points on 54.1-percent shooting, 5.0 rebounds, 6.3 assists, and 1.3 steals per contest.