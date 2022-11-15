Published November 15, 2022

According to reports, De’Aaron Fox has decided to cut ties with his current sports agency, Family First Sports Firm, in favor of a high-profile move to Klutch Sports. The Sacramento Kings star now joins Rich Paul’s star-studded list of clients, which is headlined by none other than the one and only LeBron James.

Fox said that he remains close with now-former agent Chris Gaston, and that he believes his move to Klutch is a “leveling up opportunity” for his career. The split with his former agency seems like an amicable one as Fox looks to establish himself as one of the top young stars in the NBA today.

Naturally, this move had NBA Twitter buzzing. Rich Paul is good friends with LeBron, and unsurprisingly, some folks on social media believe that Fox’s decision to join Klutch Sports is a precursor to his eventual move to Hollywood:

Sign him up Lakers — Lekhs (@iLEx_006) November 14, 2022

Soon to be a laker — Knicks Jets (@leopoldferry) November 14, 2022

He gone 😂😂 — CJ (@schwifty00) November 14, 2022

Others believe, however, that it’s the other way around — that it’s actually Fox who’s going to be recruiting LeBron to join him in Sacramento:

He’s bringing Bron to the Kings and saving him from poverty Lakers I fear — 🗣Hello I’m Rich💰💵 (@TheRichman87) November 14, 2022

Lakers got it all wrong. He bringing Lebron to the kings 🤣 — SacKings x SF49ers (@vang_tt) November 14, 2022

King James, to the kings. He will have an actual roster — SacKings6thman (@suuuuuummm1) November 14, 2022

Apart from LeBron James, Klutch Sports’ growing clientele list also includes stars such as Anthony Davis, Draymond Green, Darius Garland, Zach LaVine, Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, and Ben Simmons, to name a few. De’Aaron Fox is clearly hoping that this move puts him in the upper echelon of the league — regardless if he joins the Lakers or not.

For what it’s worth, Fox signed a multi-year extension with the Kings back in 2020. His current deal will keep him in Sacramento through the 2025-26 season. Including this year, the 24-year-old is set to pocket a whopping $162.9 million over the course of the next five seasons.