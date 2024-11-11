ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Sacramento Kings visit the Frost Bank Center to take on the San Antonio Spurs. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Kings-Spurs prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Why the Kings Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Kings win when they score. Sacramento is eighth in the NBA in points per game, and fifth in field goal percentage. This season, the Kings have won all five of their games this season when they score at least 110 points. San Antonio has allowed some points lately, so the Kings should be able to get to that mark. If they do that, Sacramento will be in good position to win.

De'Aaron Fox, DeMar DeRozan, and Domantas Sabonis are the team's big three. The three stars combine to average 69.4 points, 21.3 rebounds, and 15.8 assists. They also combine to shoot over 50 percent from the field. These three players will give the Kings to win any game they are in. All three are healthy and ready to, so the Spurs could be in for along night.

The Kings played a great game on Sunday night as they beat the Suns in overtime. That game was also on the road, so it was not an easy win. However, the big three of DeRozan, Fox, and Sabonis combined for 75 points, 16 assists, and 26 rebounds. Both Fox and Sabonis had double-doubles in the win. If just two of those three players can have a repeat performance, the Kings will be able to win this game.

Why the Spurs Could Cover the Spread/Win

Victor Wembanyama is the player to watch in this game. Wembanyama averages 18.3 points, 10.2, rebounds, and 4.0 blocks per game. The Spurs need Wembanyama to have a good game if they want to win. He is coming off a game in which he had seven blocks, 16 rebounds, and 24 points. He protects the paint, and dominates the offensive paint. Jeremey Sochan has been out with a broken thumb, so Wembanyama has to step up even more.

The Spurs have done two things decently well this season. The first is they do a good job staying out of foul trouble. With Fox, Sabonis, and DeRozan, the Kings want to draw contact and get to the line. The Spurs will most likely not let that happen often. They have the second-fewest fouls per game, and fourth-fewest free throws attempted per game. The Spurs have to stay out of foul trouble if they want to have a chance in this game.

The second thing the Spurs do well is protect the paint. Wembanyama averages 4.0 blocks per game, and as a team, the Spurs are third in blocks per game. They are going to force the Kings to shoot from the outside, and that will hurt Sacramento. The Kings have the second-lowest three-point percentage in the NBA, and the lowest threes made per game. If Sacramento forces the Kings to shoot from beyond the arc, they will win this game.

Final Kings-Spurs Prediction & Pick

This should end up being a pretty good game. The Kings are on the second night of a back to back, so it will be a little tougher for them to get their legs back. However, I still think Sacramento comes away with the win.

Final Kings-Spurs Prediction & Pick: Kings ML (-136)