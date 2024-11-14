Through the early portion of the 2024-25 NBA season, the Sacramento Kings have yet to separate themselves from the middle of the pack in the Western Conference. At the same time, the high-powered trio of De'Aaron Fox, DeMar DeRozan, and Domantas Sabonis continue to learn from one another, making the Kings an awfully hard team to stop on offense late in games. Another chance to prove themselves came on Wednesday night when the Phoenix Suns, whom the Kings recently defeated on the road by nine points in overtime, traveled to Sacramento for their second matchup of the season.

Once again, it was the Kings who came out victorious against Phoenix, scoring 127 total points for the second time against them this season. However, concern overtook Golden 1 Center in Sacramento when DeRozan left the game early with a back injury. The Kings' forward looked stiff early on, and after playing 17 minutes in the first half, DeRozan did not come back out of the locker room at halftime with what the team was labeling as lower back tightness.

The good news is that the Kings will not play on Thursday, and they have a full day to rest before their NBA Cup opener against Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves. The bad news is that DeRozan's injury has left his status up in the air for the Kings' first NBA Cup game this season.

Despite leaving Wednesday night's game early with his back tightness, DeRozan is set to receive treatment over the next two days with the hope that he will be available for Friday's matchup with Minnesota, according to Kendra Andrews of ESPN. Kings head coach Mike Brown told reporters after Wednesday's win that he had not spoken with the All-Star and did not know the severity of his back injury.

Immediately following the game, DeRozan left the arena without speaking to the media.

DeMar DeRozan's impact with Kings

Throughout his entire career, DeRozan has always been known for his ability to score from anywhere on the floor, especially late in games. Just last season with the Chicago Bulls, he finished the year ranking second in total points scored in clutch time, which is defined by the final five minutes of the fourth quarter or overtime when the score is within five points.

So far this season, the veteran's success late in games has translated over perfectly alongside Fox and Sabonis. Once again, DeRozan ranks second in clutch-time scoring with 36 total points scored, trailing only Denver Nuggets MVP Nikola Jokic by two points.

Overall, DeRozan is averaging 22.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game while shooting 52.6 percent from the floor and 40.0 percent from three-point range in 12 contests with Sacramento.

It is worth noting that the Kings are already without sixth man Malik Monk due to a sprained ankle. Monk will be sidelined for at least the next two weeks as he recovers from this injury.

At this moment, there is no clarity on whether DeRozan will miss his first game of the season when the Kings begin NBA Cup play on Friday. DeRozan, who has only missed 44 regular-season games his entire career, has always been known for suiting up regardless if he is 100 percent or not. It is yet to be determined if this back tightness that he is dealing with will force Sacramento to be shorthanded in their tournament game.