Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk will not play in Monday's game against the San Antonio Spurs due to an ankle injury he sustained during Sunday's victory over the Phoenix Suns.

The Kings have announced Malik Monk will be sidelined for at least two weeks due to a moderate right ankle sprain. X-rays revealed no structural damage, and he will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Monk injured his right ankle during the Kings' 127-118 overtime victory over the Suns at Footprint Center in Phoenix. The injury occurred in the second quarter when Monk seemed to twist his ankle after stepping on Mason Plumlee’s foot while trying to maneuver around a screen.

The Kings guard was assisted to his feet and limped off the court, making his way directly to the locker room with the help of the team’s medical staff. Shortly after, the Kings confirmed that he would not return to the game.

Malik Monk missing some games due to his ankle sprain

Sacramento is now preparing for the likelihood that Monk could miss several games due to his injury.

“He’s had a great season for us so far. He’s another ballhandler, playmaker (and) defensively he’s been doing a fantastic job, and to lose somebody as dynamic as him, it’s tough, but … next man up. We have to have a next-man-up mentality,” said Kings head coach Mike Brown.

Monk is currently averaging 13.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in his eighth NBA season. He previously played alongside Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox at Kentucky before being selected 11th overall in the 2017 NBA Draft.

This is Monk’s third season with the Kings, having re-signed with the team over the summer on a new four-year, $78 million deal.

Monk finished as the runner-up for the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award last season, posting career highs with 15.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists. However, he was sidelined for the final nine regular-season games and the two play-in games due to a sprained right MCL.

Kings bench needing to step up in Monk's absence

With Monk out, Sacramento's bench takes a significant hit, and the Kings now face a major challenge with his absence.

While Sacramento's starting lineup has been one of the top units in the league to start the season, their bench play has been underwhelming.

The Kings' bench has been heavily reliant on defense and rebounding, with Malik Monk contributing significantly to the offense. Monk has tallied 126 points, 28 assists, 30 rebounds, 9 steals, and 4 blocks, while the rest of the bench has combined for 105 points, 22 assists, 69 rebounds, 21 steals, and 22 blocks. To compensate for Monk's absence, someone else will need to step up in scoring and playmaking.

The Kings still have Keon Ellis and Trey Lyles to step up, but neither can fully replace what Malik Monk brings. Ellis is more of a three-and-D player, rather than a spark off the bench like Monk, while Lyles, typically a reliable scorer, has had a rough start to the season with a 39.1% true shooting percentage.

Sacramento will be hoping Monk’s absence is brief, as the team will need his scoring ability to maintain their offensive balance.

With Malik Monk out, the Kings' second unit faces a significant challenge as they take on a tough Spurs team in the second game of a back-to-back.