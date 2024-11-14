The Sacramento Kings will have to hold off the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night without one of their stars. DeMar DeRozan left the game due to lower back tightness and will not return, according to Sean Cunningham of FOX 40.

The Kings will certainly miss DeRozan down the stretch of this one, as the former Chicago Bulls star has become one of the most reliable late-game scorers in basketball. The Suns will be well aware of that after DeRozan and De'Aaron Fox went crazy in the fourth quarter to knock off the Suns in Phoenix on Sunday.

DeRozan wasn't super involved in this one offensively before exiting after 17 minutes of action. He only took two shots from the floor, making one of them and scoring just two points. However, he was stuffing the stat sheet in other areas with five rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal.

This story will be updated.