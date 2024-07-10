DeMar DeRozan is finally going home to the West Coast. The Chicago Bulls have let him walk in NBA Free Agency which prompted a move to sign with the Sacramento Kings. While he had a fairly close relationship with Drake back when he played for the Toronto Raptors, it seems like the tides have changed when it comes to his alliances. Kendrick Lamar apparently has deep ties with the king of the midrange shot.

It is no secret that Kendrick Lamar and Drake have beef with one another. They exchanged diss tracks from ‘Push Ups', ‘Euphoria', ‘Family Matters', and ‘Not Like Us' among others. But, DeMar DeRozan seemed to be caught in the crossfire of all this given his relationship with both rap artists. However, the new Kings player posits that he and KDot have had a longer, albeit private, friendship with each other. He outlined how that came to be in his latest statement, via Sean Cunningham of FOX 40 Sports.

“We love Drake, we always could play him. Kendrick has been a friend of mine, he's family for a long time, for a while. You know, we're from the same city. We're damn near in the same neighborhood. So, it has always been there. It hasn't always been publicized. But, you know, that's basically family,” DeMar DeRozan said.

Kendrick Lamar gave DeRozan a massive shoutout while also dissing Drake. In his track ‘Not Like Us', the proud rapper from Compton claimed that he was glad that DeRozan came home to the USA. He took it a notch further by saying the Raptors and Canada did not deserve his presence. Since then, the new Kings player appeared on stage for Lamar's ‘Pop Out' event. He even made a brief cameo in the aforementioned track's music video.

How did DeMar DeRozan end up with the Kings?

NBA Free Agency is a tough event to track as there is a lot of movement along with confusing numbers involved. But, the Bulls decided that it was best to let DeRozan head home to the West Coast. So, the Kings jumped on the opportunity immediately. They got him via sign-and-trade and saw Harrison Barnes go to the San Antonio Spurs. The contract that they have to worry about now is his three-year deal. DeRozan's contract valuation clocks in at around $74 million.

He is not at all a bad player for the Kings to acquire. De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis will get a veteran leader who has made it through some deep postseason runs with the Raptors. His effectiveness in both transition and halfcourt sets also allows guys like Malik Monk and Keegan Murray to shine with their scoring. Overall, it was not a bad deal for a Kings squad that wants to taste playoff contention more often after they had broken their drought back in 2023.