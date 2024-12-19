If there is one team in the Western Conference that definitely needs a win coming out of the NBA Cup break, it's the Sacramento Kings. Then again, the Los Angeles Lakers could equally use a win given their struggles as a team this season. These two Western Conference foes will face off against one another on Thursday night, but the Kings may be short-handed due to Domantas Sabonis and others appearing on the injury report.

While they have not played since losing 130-129 on Monday night to the Denver Nuggets, the Kings could be without Sabonis, Keegan Murray, and Kevin Huerter when they host the Lakers on Thursday. All three players are listed as questionable to play with different injury designations.

Sabonis is currently dealing with a back contusion. He has not missed a game since dealing with back spasms in the middle of November. Huerter is questionable due to a left AC joint sprain, and Murray is in danger of missing his second straight game with left ankle soreness.

Once again, Sabonis is putting together an All-Star campaign for the Kings. After shockingly being left off the All-Star roster a season ago, Sabonis should find himself heading to San Francisco this year as a result of averaging 21.5 points, 13.1 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game.

The Kings big man is one of six players in the league currently averaging at least 20 points and 10 rebounds per game, and his 23 total double-doubles leads the NBA.

Although the Kings have been among the best offensive teams in the league this season, not having Sabonis, Murray, and Huerter could be challenging for Sacramento, as these are three of their top six scorers.

The good news for the Kings is that De'Aaron Fox and DeMar DeRozan, their two top scorers, are not on the injury report and will be available to play against the Lakers. At the same time, missing Sabonis would be detrimental to the Kings' chances of beating the Lakers due to how good Anthony Davis has been at scoring in the paint and grabbing rebounds.

It is worth noting that Lakers star LeBron James is also on the injury report and listed as questionable for this matchup against the Kings due to ongoing left foot problems he has been dealing with. If James is unable to go, the Kings' chances of getting a key win will increase, regardless of whether their three players will be healthy.

Sacramento will provide further injury updates on Sabonis, Murray, and Huerter later on Thursday ahead of their game against Los Angeles.