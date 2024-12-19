The Los Angeles Lakers will be taking on the Sacramento Kings, and LeBron James is on the injury report. James returned to the floor against the Memphis Grizzlies after a short absence from the team, and he looked like he hadn't lost a step. The Lakers forward is listed on the report with left foot injury management, and Anthony Davis is also listed with left plantar fasciitis.

Usually, when James is on the injury report, he plays, but it will be interesting to see how they manage his left foot as his season progresses and if they will be more cautious than usual.

LeBron James' injury status vs. Kings

LeBron James is listed as questionable for their game against the Kings, and it's up in the air whether he'll suit up for the matchup. He'll probably go through a warmup and see how he feels, but if it's to James, he'll most likely be playing.

The foot injury must have been a big deal since James missed several games due to it, but when he returned to the court, he was ready to go and helped the Lakers get a win. After the game against the Grizzlies, James shared that the foot injury has been bothering him, and it doesn't seem like something that will go away anytime soon.

“It’s not behind me. It’s an everyday thing,” James said in his postgame interview via Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

Head coach JJ Redick and the Lakers have been trying not to put all the pressure on James this season, but the way the team is set up, they're not going to win many games unless he shows up. James has been putting up some big numbers in games this season, and it would be devastating to see what the team would look like if he or Anthony Davis weren't on the floor. The Lakers have been in trade rumors since the season started, so getting them some more help would be useful.

The Lakers will probably be more cautious than ever with James now that he has this foot injury, and hopefully, this is something that doesn't continue to get worse the more he plays on it. If the plan is for the Lakers to make the playoffs, they're going to have to start now in managing James and his minutes so he doesn't burn out later in the season.