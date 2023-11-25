Kings star Domantas Sabonis had a funny interaction with Rudy Gobert during their win over the Timberwolves.

After breaking their playoff drought last season, the Sacramento Kings are picking up right where they left off. They're doing what they do best: take away a game against unsuspecting top teams. On Friday, they did just that against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Sacramento used their deadly one-two combo of Domantas Sabonis and DeAaron Fox to rain hell against the top-seeded Wolves.

During the game, though, a rather hilarious interaction happened between Domantas Sabonis and Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert. After Sabonis scored against Gobert in the paint, the court microphones caught the Kings star talking some smack against the former Defensive Player of the Year. (video via ClutchPoints)

"He's always flopping!" Domantas Sabonis after he scores on Rudy Gobert in the paint 🤣pic.twitter.com/BmljeS2QyG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 25, 2023

The Kings took care of the Timberwolves quite easily, all things considered. Their offense, in particular, gave Minnesota trouble. Their chemistry was on full display, as they dazzled with their motion and crisp passing on offense. The star of the game was Fox, who dueled Anthony Edwards to the tune of 36 points and 12 assists.

The season so far has been pretty good for the Kings. While they're not on top of the Western Conference like they were last season, they're still one of the better teams in the league. Their team has remained largely intact this season, with no major changes from last seaosn.

The Kings have already done an outstanding job turning their franchise around. Now, the next step for them is to first win a playoff series. They came so close to knocking out the Warriors in the playoffs last year. With postseason experience under their belt, they're hoping this season will be different for them.