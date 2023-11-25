Anthony Edwards talked about the Sacramento Kings' ball movement and how that led to the Timberwolves' loss.

What a world we live in, huh. After a mediocre 2022-23 season, the Minnesota Timberwolves are now on top of the regular season. However, Minnesota's dream season hit a bit of a speedbump against another upstart team. The Sacramento Kings came into Target Center and handled the rising ‘Wolves rather handily 124-111.

What stood out the most for the Kings was how smooth their offense ran against the Timberwolves. That offense was one of the best units in the league last season, and it showed today. Star guard Anthony Edwards had high praise for the Sacramento offense after the game, per Pierre Noujaim.

“They just move the ball, extra pass everytime, put you in rotations. You gotta guard for 24 seconds, ET (Timberwolves assistant coach Elston Turner) told us that, and we just wasn't ready to play today.”

The NBA In-Season Tournament matchup saw two of the best young guards go head-to-head, and they didn't disappoint. De'Aaron Fox paced the Kings with 36 points and 12 assists, a sign of the ball movement Edwards mentioned. Ant, for his part, scored 35 points for the Timberwolves, most of which came from the free-throw line.

Edwards has truly blossomed into a bona fide superstar this season. Many projected the Timberwolves star to rise after his performance in the FIBA World Cup this year. It's safe to say that his improvement has translated to this season. Edwards is averaging 26.7 points, six rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game. Ant's game has steadily improved over the years, much to the delight of the Minnesota faithful.

The loss to the Kings denied the Timberwolves a quarterfinal berth in the In-Season Tournament for now. They'll have another shot to make it to the quarterfinals as the season progresses.