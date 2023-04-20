Sacramento Kings star big man Domantas Sabonis stuffed the stat sheet in Game 2 against the Golden State Warriors. He scored 24 points — on 8-for-12 shooting from the field — grabbed nine rebounds, and dished out four assists in a game the Kings went on to win by a final score of 114-106. So when the Kings visit the Chase Center on Thursday night to play Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and the Warriors, every Kings fan will surely be dying to know: Is Domantas Sabonis playing tonight in Game 3 vs. the Warriors?

Is Domantas Sabonis playing in Game 3 vs. Warriors after Draymond Green stomp?

The Kings have Sabonis listed as questionable for Thursday’s showdown due to a sternum contusion, per the NBA’s official injury report. In other injury news relevant to the Kings, Matthew Dellavedova (right index finger surgery) will remain out for Sacramento.

Domantas Sabonis, 26, is in his seventh year in the NBA and second as a member of the Kings franchise. He averaged 19.1 points, 12.3 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game across 79 appearances this season (all starts).

The Portland, Oregon native shot the ball with great accuracy from the field in the 2022-23 campaign — Sabonis’ 61.5% field-goal percentage was the highest of his pro career.

Expect the Warriors to beat the Kings at home on Thursday, regardless of if Sabonis is in the lineup. After all, the Warriors have been dominant at home all year, as they finished the regular season with a 33-8 home record, the third-best in the NBA. But with regard to the question, Is Domantas Sabonis playing tonight in Game 3 vs. the Warriors, the answer is maybe.