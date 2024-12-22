The Sacramento Kings have been one of the most disappointing teams in the NBA so far this season, and they're looking to get back on track against the Indiana Pacers after three consecutive losses.

The Kings sit at just 13-16 on the season and are comfortably down to 12th in the Western Conference. There's still plenty of season left, but the Kings would be wise to start cutting into that deficit in the standings sooner rather than later, and they can't afford any injuries moving forward.

Sacramento got some bad news on Sunday when star big man Domantas Sabonis popped up on the injury report before the Kings' game against the Pacers. He is listed as questionable with a left ankle sprain.

If Sabonis is unable to go on Sunday night, expect backup center Alex Len to get a lot of minutes at that spot. Someone like Trey Lyles or even Keegan Murray could also get some minutes at the five in a small ball lineup.

Sabonis got a full workload just 24 hours ago in the Kings' 103-99 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday. In that game, Sabonis played 37 minutes and had a big impact, finishing the game with 19 points, 19 rebounds and five assists. Even though it wasn't enough to get the win, Sabonis made his presence felt.

Sabonis has been very efficient as a scorer so far this season, averaging just over 21 points per game on 61.8% shooting. He has even upped his 3-point volume and is shooting almost 43% from deep on more than two attempts per game. Despite being the Kings' third-leading scorer behind DeMar DeRozan and De'Aaron Fox, Sabonis has still been one of the most reliable options in the league on the offensive end.

Thankfully, it doesn't look like Sabonis is going to miss any significant time due to his injury. However, all of the Kings' games feel important due to their struggles so far this season, so they will want him back out there as soon as possible.